Raytheon’s Blue Canyon Subsidiary Eyes Increased CubeSat Production via New Colorado Facility

Blue Canyon Technologies, a Raytheon Technologies subsidiary, has set up a new CubeSat factory in Boulder, Colorado, where it plans to increase annual miniaturized satellite production to 85 units.

The small satellite manufacturer will utilize the 31,000-square-foot facility to integrate and scale efforts to help customers establish expansive spacecraft constellations for their missions, Raytheon Intelligence & Space said Thursday. 

“This new manufacturing facility allows us to produce at a larger scale, provide innovative solutions and deliver top-performing satellites to meet our customers’ needs,” said John Carvo, executive director of CubeSats at Blue Canyon. 

Blue Canyon currently has 38 CubeSats in diverse stages of production and testing. Its previous annual production capability is 50 satellites.

The company is gearing up for the dispatch of 18 CubeSats for commercial customers and a number of NASA launches, including the upcoming unmanned Artemis 1 lunar mission on Aug. 29.

Written by Regina Garcia

