Raytheon Unit to Support Army Target Acquisition System

A Raytheon Technologies business has secured an $8.2 million contract to provide support services to a U.S. Army system designed to help soldiers detect and engage targets over a long distance.

The company’s intelligence and space unit will perform work on the Improved Targeted Acquisition System at a facility in McKinney, Texas, the Department of Defense said Monday.

Army Contracting Command obligated the full contract amount at the time of award and estimates the work to be complete March 31, 2025.

The service received one bid for the firm-fixed-price contract.

According to Raytheon, ITAS weapon system uses a second-generation forward-looking infrared technology, a laser rangefinder and a dewar cooler assembly to reach threat armors.

