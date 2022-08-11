in News, Technology

Raytheon’s Communications System for Air Force Reaches Initial Operating Capability

A Raytheon Technologies business has achieved initial operating capability for a modernized beyond line-of-sight communications system meant to provide the U.S. Air Force with secure data sharing technology on the battlefields.

The Global Aircrew Strategic Network Terminal system providing contested environment connectivity is envisioned to support the Nuclear Command, Control and Communications and Joint All Domain Command and Control concepts of the Department of Defense, Raytheon Intelligence & Space said Wednesday.

“Ensuring these critical protected communications capabilities support NC3 and longer-term JADC2 missions is critical to our national security,” said Denis Donohue, president of surveillance and network systems at RI&S. “We’ve delivered and installed more than the four systems required for IOC and have provided training to support the customer’s IOC decision.”

Some of RI&S’ efforts in support of Global ASNT’s NC3 mission were system and space development, test and installation; operators, maintainers and other staff training; help desk support availability; and Contractor’s Inventory Control Point establishment.

The company performs the majority of program work at locations in Florida and Massachusetts.

Written by Christine Thropp

oversees day-to-day content production for ExecutiveBiz, a publication under Executive Mosaic's media group covering government contracting industry news. She also writes about executive movements and commentaries, M&A activities, contract awards and technology and service offerings of medium-sized businesses and other GovCon companies. Prior to assuming her current responsibilities with EBiz, Thropp produced daily competitive intelligence briefings for the company's GovCon customers.

