Raytheon’s Communications System for Air Force Reaches Initial Operating Capability

A Raytheon Technologies business has achieved initial operating capability for a modernized beyond line-of-sight communications system meant to provide the U.S. Air Force with secure data sharing technology on the battlefields.

The Global Aircrew Strategic Network Terminal system providing contested environment connectivity is envisioned to support the Nuclear Command, Control and Communications and Joint All Domain Command and Control concepts of the Department of Defense, Raytheon Intelligence & Space said Wednesday.

“Ensuring these critical protected communications capabilities support NC3 and longer-term JADC2 missions is critical to our national security,” said Denis Donohue, president of surveillance and network systems at RI&S. “We’ve delivered and installed more than the four systems required for IOC and have provided training to support the customer’s IOC decision.”

Some of RI&S’ efforts in support of Global ASNT’s NC3 mission were system and space development, test and installation; operators, maintainers and other staff training; help desk support availability; and Contractor’s Inventory Control Point establishment.

The company performs the majority of program work at locations in Florida and Massachusetts.