Sabre, GBS Solutions Establish JV Under SBA Mentor-Protege Program

Sabre Systems has formed a joint venture with technology platforms provider GBS Solutions under the Mentor-Protege Program of the Small Business Administration. 

GBS-Sabre Innovative Solutions JV will merge the capabilities of the two companies to deliver enterprise data management, cyber platforms, systems and software engineering and digital transformation support to government agency customers, Sabre said Wednesday.

Sabre will provide mentorship to GBS to help the latter explore opportunities in the federal market for data analytics, DevSecOps, cyber and digital transformation and graduate from the 8(a) program by 2028. Under the MPA, GBS will also receive strategic guidance from Sabre on strategic planning, business management systems, human resources, accounting and marketing.

James Norris, vice president of strategic growth for Sabre Systems, said the company is excited to support GBS in broadening its expertise and capability to serve federal government clients.

Written by Jane Edwards

