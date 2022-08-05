in Contract Awards, News

SAIC, Carahsoft Tapped to Deliver Enterprise Cloud Services to NOAA

Science Applications International Corp. and Carahsoft have secured a three-year, $15 million task order to provide enterprise cloud services to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The task order was awarded under an existing blanket purchase agreement and calls for the provision of 200 petabytes of egress capabilities and discounted storage services to NOAA’s National Environmental Satellite, Data and Information Service through Amazon Web Services, the agency said Wednesday.

NEDIS seeks to utilize enterprise cloud services to facilitate the dissemination of data to partners while making it free and open for public access.

The agency also plans to expand the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning tools for handling cloud-based operations.

The task order is expected to accelerate cloud migration across the agency to speed up project transition from research to operations.

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

