SBA Marks Decade of GovCon Education Support for Women-Owned Businesses

The Small Business Administration is hosting the 10th year of its program that offers opportunities for women entrepreneurs to connect with federal agencies and government contractors.

SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman kicked off the return of ChallengeHER Thursday, and was joined by representatives from Women Impacting Public Policy and American Express, co-sponsors of the national initiative, the agency said Saturday.

The partnership launched ChallengeHER in 2013 to promote the SBA’s Women-Owned Small Business Federal Contracting program through workshops and networking opportunities meant to help WOSBs win more government contracts.

“ChallengeHER continues to level the playing field in the federal marketplace by investing in and empowering more women-owned firms, connecting federal buyers directly with women entrepreneurs via matchmaking, and providing continued advocacy on behalf of WOSBs in every sector of the economy and every corner of the nation—and we are committed to ensuring it continues to open doors to revenue for women entrepreneurs for decades to come,” Guzman said.

The program aligns with the Biden administration’s goal of awarding more projects to small businesses, which accounted for a record-breaking 27.2 percent or $154.2 billion in federal contracting dollars in fiscal year 2021.

The ChallengeHER road tour, which commenced in Silver Spring, Maryland, will continue in San Antonio, Texas, on Oct. 5 and in California on a date yet to be announced.

Registration is free and sessions are available in both virtual and in-person venues.