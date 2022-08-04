Scale AI to Open New Missouri Office to Expand Tech Industry Footprint

Scale AI, a provider of training data for artificial intelligence teams, is opening a new office in downtown St. Louis, Missouri, in an effort to boost its presence in the technology industry and expand geospatial work with the government, academia and private sector.

The company said Wednesday the new office is expected to generate 215 new job opportunities for the local workforce and accommodate work for Scale AI’s federal clients, including the Department of Defense’s Joint Artificial Intelligence Center.

Scale AI will provide learning and development training for new employees in support of the STL 2030 Jobs Plan, a 10-year roadmap for increasing the number of quality jobs in the region.

“We believe Scale’s mission to accelerate the development of AI applications inherently creates economic growth, increases the number of quality, living-wage jobs, and stimulates the local economy to boost opportunities for all,” said Mark Valentine, head of federal at Scale AI.

The office is located near the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency’s campus in north St. Louis and the agency’s Moonshot Labs and T-REX innovation center.