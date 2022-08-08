in News, Space

SDA Seeks Proposals for Space-to-Airborne Laser Communications Demo

SDA Seeks Proposals for Space-to-Airborne Laser Communications Demo - top government contractors - best government contracting event

The Space Development Agency has asked industry to submit proposals to demonstrate laser communications between Tranche 0 of the National Defense Space Architecture’s Transport Layer satellites and an airborne platform.

SDA is interested in a live flight demonstration but potential vendors may propose to participate in a three-phase initiative: space to ground; space to a moving ground platform; and space to an airborne system, according to a solicitation notice published Thursday.

“This demonstration is concentrated on space to airborne test only to research, design, develop and test only,” the notice reads.

SpaceNews reported 20 Tranche 0 Transport Layer satellites are anticipated to launch in September and SDA wants potential offerors to find a way to link one or more of these satellites to an aircraft that would be selected by the vendor.

SDA said potential contractors are not required to include optical terminal designs and testing calls for vendors to demonstrate pointing, acquisition and tracking functionality and “the capability to acquire and maintain the link with stability to pass up to 1Gpbs test data.”

Proposals are due Sept. 2.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Space

flight demonstrationGovconlaser communicationsnational defense space architecturendsaoptical terminalSDAsolicitationspace development agencyspace to airborneTranche 0 Transport Layer

mm

Written by Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders’ perspectives on government technology trends.

Executive Spotlight: Rocky Thurston, Chief Operating Officer With DMI - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Executive Spotlight: Rocky Thurston, Chief Operating Officer With DMI
Education Department Plans $2B Contract Vehicle for Research, Evaluation, Statistics Support - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Education Department Plans $2B Contract Vehicle for Research, Evaluation, Statistics Support