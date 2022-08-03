in Press Releases

Siemens’ Government Arm, NMR Consulting Ink SBA Mentor-Protege Agreement; John Ustica Quoted

TYSONS CORNER, VA, Aug. 3, 2022 — Siemens‘ government technologies business will help NMR Consulting boost capability and capacity for national security mission support under a Small Business Administration Mentor-Protege agreement, ExecutiveGov reported.

Siemens Government Technologies and NMR will provide support and equipment modernization services at Department of Defense installations through a joint venture.

“NMR has been a highly valued partner to SGT for more than 12 years across multiple task orders in essential energy and infrastructure work for critical missions,” said John Ustica, interim CEO of SGT.

