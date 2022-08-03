Siemens’ Government Arm, NMR Consulting Ink SBA Mentor-Protege Agreement; John Ustica Quoted

TYSONS CORNER, VA, Aug. 3, 2022 — Siemens‘ government technologies business will help NMR Consulting boost capability and capacity for national security mission support under a Small Business Administration Mentor-Protege agreement, ExecutiveGov reported.

Siemens Government Technologies and NMR will provide support and equipment modernization services at Department of Defense installations through a joint venture.

“NMR has been a highly valued partner to SGT for more than 12 years across multiple task orders in essential energy and infrastructure work for critical missions,” said John Ustica, interim CEO of SGT.

About Executive Mosaic

Founded in 2002, Executive Mosaic is a leadership organization and media company. It provides its members an opportunity to learn from peer business executives and government thought leaders while providing an interactive forum to develop key business and partnering relationships.

Executive Mosaic offers highly coveted executive events, breaking business news on the Government Contracting industry, and delivers robust and reliable content through seven influential websites and four consequential E-newswires. Executive Mosaic is headquartered in Tysons Corner, VA.