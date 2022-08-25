Sierra Nevada Books Contract Modification for SOCOM Tactical Radio Support

The U.S. Special Operations Command has raised the maximum value of its tactical radio support contract with Sierra Nevada Corp. to $63.8 million to provide for an expected software demand increase.

The additional funding worth $16.8 million will be utilized to expand the availability of the Tactical Radio Application Extension software in support of Special Operations Forces and to build up TRAX software modifications, integrations and training services, the Department of Defense said Wednesday.

The ceiling increase was awarded through an other than full and open competition.

SNC secured a $47 million contract in August 2018 to provide support and other services on SOCOM’s tactical radio tool. The company is still expected to wrap up contract work by Aug. 23, 2023.

TRAX was developed by SNC to help in the strategic, tactical and operational stages of missions by supporting command, control, communications, computers, combat systems and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance efforts.