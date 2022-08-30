in Contract Awards, News, Space

Sierra Nevada to Develop, Demo ISS Waste Management System Under NASA Award

Sierra Nevada Corp. has secured a modification to a previously awarded contract from NASA for the development and demonstration of a waste compaction system for the International Space Station.

Work on phase B of the trash compaction and processing system is under a potential five-year, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract worth up to $13.8 million, the space agency said Saturday.

Under the firm-fixed-price task orders, SNC will exhibit the technology of a microgravity-compactible TCPS to handle trash processing, fluid flow and liquid or vapor condensation.

SNC will also need to provide a detailed concept of operations and demonstrate crew trash management and interaction with the trash compaction system while aboard the space station.

Work will be performed in Madison, Wisconsin.

Written by Regina Garcia

