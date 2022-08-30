Sierra Nevada to Develop, Demo ISS Waste Management System Under NASA Award

Sierra Nevada Corp. has secured a modification to a previously awarded contract from NASA for the development and demonstration of a waste compaction system for the International Space Station.

Work on phase B of the trash compaction and processing system is under a potential five-year, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract worth up to $13.8 million, the space agency said Saturday.

Under the firm-fixed-price task orders, SNC will exhibit the technology of a microgravity-compactible TCPS to handle trash processing, fluid flow and liquid or vapor condensation.

SNC will also need to provide a detailed concept of operations and demonstrate crew trash management and interaction with the trash compaction system while aboard the space station.

Work will be performed in Madison, Wisconsin.