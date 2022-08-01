SkyWater, Google Partner to Release Open Source Silicon Development Tool

SkyWater Technology is collaborating with Google‘s public sector arm to provide an open source capability for the former’s 90-nanometer fully depleted silicon on insulator complementary metal-oxide semiconductor process technology.

The company said Thursday it secured $15 million in funding from the Department of Defense to release a new commercial SKY90-FD open source chip design offering to support future defense applications.

The 90 nm FDSOI technology developed at MIT’s Lincoln Laboratory provided basis for SkyWater’s SKY90-FD.

“Through this important investment from the DOD and collaboration with Google, we will enable open source design for our commercial SKY90-FD process technology, creating an IP pipeline and pathway to commercial volume manufacturing,” said Thomas Sonderman, president and CEO of SkyWater.

Will Grannis, CEO of Google Public Sector, said the partnership is aimed at providing researchers and developers with increased access to open silicon designs to address limitations of chip production for national defense.

SkyWater and Google have previously partnered to enable open source manufacturing of custom application-specific integrated circuits.