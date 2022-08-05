in News, Space

Space Force Begins to Communicate With 6th Lockheed-Built SBIRS Missile Warning Satellite

The sixth Lockheed Martin-built Space Based Infrared System Geosynchronous Earth Orbit satellite has reached orbit and started responding to commands from the U.S. Space Force.

Thursday’s launch of SBIRS GEO-6 aboard an Atlas V rocket from Cape Canaveral, Florida, completes the service branch’s missile-detection satellite constellation equipped with scanning and staring infrared surveillance sensors, Lockheed said.

The sensors are designed to collect data to support the early detection of missile threats and provide increased situational awareness to warfighters on the battlefield.

Northrop Grumman designed and built the mission payload for SBIRS GEO-6 and provided composite structures, propulsion and other critical components on the ULA-made launch vehicle.

Lockheed completed satellite production in September 2021.

GovconLockheed Martinmissil warning satelliteNorthrop GrummanSBIRS GEO-6u.s. space force

mm

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

