Space Force Begins to Communicate With 6th Lockheed-Built SBIRS Missile Warning Satellite

The sixth Lockheed Martin-built Space Based Infrared System Geosynchronous Earth Orbit satellite has reached orbit and started responding to commands from the U.S. Space Force.

Thursday’s launch of SBIRS GEO-6 aboard an Atlas V rocket from Cape Canaveral, Florida, completes the service branch’s missile-detection satellite constellation equipped with scanning and staring infrared surveillance sensors, Lockheed said.

The sensors are designed to collect data to support the early detection of missile threats and provide increased situational awareness to warfighters on the battlefield.

Northrop Grumman designed and built the mission payload for SBIRS GEO-6 and provided composite structures, propulsion and other critical components on the ULA-made launch vehicle.

Lockheed completed satellite production in September 2021.