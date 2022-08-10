State Department OKs Potential $74M Javelin Missile Sale to Brazil

The State Department has approved the Brazilian government’s request to purchase advanced anti-tank weapon system and associated equipment through a potential $74 million foreign military sales agreement.

The proposed sale covers order for 222 Javelin missiles and 33 Javelin command launch units jointly produced by Raytheon Technologies and Lockheed Martin, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said Tuesday.

Brazil also requested to procure enhanced producibility basic skills trainers, missile simulation rounds and technical assistance for the Security Assistance Management Directorate and Tactical Aviation and Ground Munitions Project Office.

DSCA said it notified Congress of the potential FMS deal, which is expected to enable Brazil to expand its antiarmor capacity and boost national security efforts.

The arms package does not require overseas deployment of any U.S. government or contractor representatives.