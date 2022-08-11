in Cybersecurity, News

Tech Companies Join Forces to Develop Open Cybersecurity Data Standard

Amazon Web Services and Splunk have initiated a project with 15 other technology companies to develop a common framework for standardizing cybersecurity data formats.

Splunk said Wednesday the consortium aims to simplify taxonomy meant to help security professionals accelerate the process of ingesting and analyzing data through the Open Cybersecurity Schema Framework.

The initiative builds on the Integrated Cyber Defense Schema developed by Broadcom’s Symantec business.

“By developing an open standard for cybersecurity data, we can work together to strengthen cyber defenses as a whole,” said Keith Alexander, founder and co-CEO of IronNet and a previous Wash100 Award recipient.

The initial members contributing to the OCSF project include:

  • Cloudflare
  • CrowdStrike
  • DTEX
  • IBM Security
  • IronNet
  • JupiterOne
  • Okta
  • Palo Alto Networks
  • Rapid7
  • Salesforce
  • Securonix
  • Sumo Logic
  • Tanium
  • Trend Micro
  • Zscaler
Written by Mary-Louise Hoffman

is a writer of news summaries about executive-level business activity in the government contracting sector. Her reports for ExecutiveBiz are focused on trends and events that drive the GovCon industry to include commercial technologies that private companies are developing for federal government use. She contributes news content to ExecutiveBiz’s sister sites GovCon Wire and ExecutiveGov.

