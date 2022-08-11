Tech Companies Join Forces to Develop Open Cybersecurity Data Standard

Amazon Web Services and Splunk have initiated a project with 15 other technology companies to develop a common framework for standardizing cybersecurity data formats.

Splunk said Wednesday the consortium aims to simplify taxonomy meant to help security professionals accelerate the process of ingesting and analyzing data through the Open Cybersecurity Schema Framework.

The initiative builds on the Integrated Cyber Defense Schema developed by Broadcom’s Symantec business.

“By developing an open standard for cybersecurity data, we can work together to strengthen cyber defenses as a whole,” said Keith Alexander, founder and co-CEO of IronNet and a previous Wash100 Award recipient.

The initial members contributing to the OCSF project include: