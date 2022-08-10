TekSynap Secures $87M DLA IT Support Task Order

TekSynap will provide a range of information technology services to 160 Defense Logistics Agency site locations worldwide under a potential three-year, $87 million task order.

DLA tasked the Reston, Virginia-based contractor to help manage IT assets such as local networks and database systems across the agency enterprise, TekSynap said Tuesday.

The task order, which is the 59th for the company under the DLA J6 Enterprise Technology Services contract vehicle, entails Tier 2 and Tier 2.5 desktop support.

Other IT services will also include cybersecurity engineering, application delivery and active directory assistance.

The company added that it has 22 active JETS task orders and the new award has one base year along with a pair of one-year options.