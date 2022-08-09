Telcos, Systems Integrators Among Private 5G Service Providers; Booz Allen’s Chris Christou Quoted

Companies looking to adopt private 5G can turn to five types of service providers and these are wireless carriers, systems integrators, private wireless network vendors, major cloud providers and original equipment manufacturers, Network World reported Monday.

Global telecommunications companies such as AT&T, Verizon, Comcast, Orange and Telefonica are offering private 5G network services and enterprises could rely on them because they have in-house expertise when it comes to 5G technology, international presence and spectrum licenses.

Accenture, IBM and Capgemini are some of the systems integrators that are helping companies field 5G networks.

Chris Christou, a senior vice president and cloud and mobility expert at Booz Allen Hamilton, said systems integrators could bring more customization options to large companies.

“And there’s more of the opportunity to work directly with equipment manufacturers and chipset manufacturers for specialized features you want in the network,” Christou said. “There’s more tailoring to your specific use case.”

Arun Santhanam, vice president for telco at Capgemini, said integrators are good at interoperability and can team up with wireless carriers when 5G spectrum is needed.