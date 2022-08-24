Terran Orbital’s Lunar Infrared Imaging Satellite Integrated Into NASA’s Space Launch System

A Terran Orbital-built nanosatellite spacecraft has been integrated into NASA’s Space Launch System rocket to collect lunar surface images and gather data during the Artemis I mission.

The Lunar Infrared Imaging spacecraft will launch from the Orion stage adapter to conduct a flyby, collect surface thermography and run deep-space operations technology demonstrations as part of the uncrewed space exploration program, Terran Orbital said Tuesday.

Lockheed Martin developed LunIR’s infrared sensor and cryocooler to map the lunar surface, detect materials and collect thermal signatures in both day and night operations.

“Terran Orbital is grateful to Lockheed Martin and NASA for the opportunity to contribute to the historic Artemis program and we look forward to communicating with KSAT as we guide LunIR to the moon,” said Marc Bell, co-founder, chairman and CEO of Terran Orbital.

The 6U satellite is Terran Orbital’s second lunar mission following the Cislunar Autonomous Positioning System Technology Operations and Navigation Experiment, also known as CAPSTONE.