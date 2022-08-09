in Executive Moves, News

Digital Tech Sector Vet Tom Britt Assumes CIO Role at Magellan Health

Tom Britt, former regional vice president of digital technologies at Centene (NYSE: CNC), has been named chief information officer at the managed care company’s Magellan Health subsidiary.

He will work closely with Magellan’s executive leadership team to shape an information technology strategy and bring technology-based digital approaches to customers, Magellan Health said Monday.

The 25-year industry veteran previously oversaw the adoption of modern software development practices at Centene for nearly four years.

Britt also worked at Mastercard in various leadership roles such as senior VP of digital program delivery responsible for end-to-end delivery of digital initiatives across the web and cloud.

Magellan Health, which has a federal market-focused subsidiary, became part of Centene through an acquisition deal that closed in January.

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

