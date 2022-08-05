Torch.AI to Provide Navy Office With AI, Data Infrastructure Services; Brian Weaver Quoted

Artificial intelligence software company Torch.AI has landed a five-year contract award from the U.S. Navy for the performance of AI and data infrastructure services.

Through the contract, Torch.AI’s team will work to enhance and strengthen the information technology architecture of the Navy’s Digital Warfare Office, assisting its cloud compute, storage, hardware and cloud edge features while enabling AI and machine learning functions for the national naval fleet, the Leawood, Kansas-based company said Thursday.

“The speed of data dictates the demands of today’s multi-domain battlefield. Machine speed and machine scale are critical advantages needed today,” commented Brian Weaver, Torch.AI CEO and founder.

The services Torch.AI is expected to carry out will be harnessed in data lakes at various grades of security clearance. They will also attain, enrich and develop data sources such as proprietary sensors and vessels into market uniform data payloads intended for wide accessibility.

Additionally, Torch.AI’s contract work will aid data pipeline processes for Navy AI and machine learning experts who are studying and cultivating AI and ML algorithms and model test cases. Their efforts are expected to support the Digital Warfare Office’s mission of channeling amassed data into usable and operational intelligence.

The new award builds on Torch.AI’s existing involvement with national security and Navy objectives. Remarking on the company’s assignment, Brad Kolarov, VP of mission systems at Torch.AI, said, “It’s exciting to see the impact we can have on the organization and military personnel, and we’re thrilled to be able to support this mission.”

In April, Torch.AI partnered with GovCIO to help the Department of Defense process and collect insights from unstructured data using AI and ML technologies.