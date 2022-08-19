Torch.AI, Vertosoft Launch Partnership for AI-Enabled Data Infrastructure Optimization

Torch.AI and technology distributor Vertosoft will work together to help organizations across the U.S. government manage complex data through the fusion of the companies’ artificial intelligence-powered software and technology.

As part of the partnership, Torch.AI will utilize its AI-powered data infrastructure software on Vertosoft’s wide range of technology partners, including agencies under the defense department like the U.S. Army and Air Force, Torch.AI said Thursday.

Vertosoft works to help government agencies simplify contract procurement through its technology.

“We continue to hear from public sector customers across the U.S. federal, state and local markets that they’re consistently looking to integrate more diverse datasets into their decision-making process and have systematically struggled in doing so,” said Josh Slattery, vice president of technology sales at Vertosoft.

Bobby Butler, Torch.AI’s director of partner success, added that Vertosoft will serve as a key element in the company’s public sector strategy and plan to deliver its technology to the federal market.