Two Six Opens Office at Port San Antonio Tech Campus

Two Six Technologies, a national security products and services provider, looks to further support its workforce and expand customer service with the establishment of an office at the Port San Antonio technology and innovation campus in Texas.

The technology-focused company said Thursday it joins over 80 campus tenants whose businesses operate in aerospace and defense, cybersecurity, robotics and space industries.

Joe Logue, CEO of Two Six, said the Port is one of the “fastest-growing cybersecurity hubs” in the U.S. and joining the technology innovation campus could help the company enhance customer service in the region and support national security missions.

Two Six is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, and currently employs more than 500 personnel in the U.S.