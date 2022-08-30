Two Six Releases Open Source Tool for Meeting Location Data Encryption; Joe Logue Quoted

Two Six Technologies has released an open-source mobile application that works to calculate the central point of an in-person meeting while preserving the privacy of user information.

Coffeebreak employs a cryptographic method called multiparty calculation to encrypt location data in Android devices of up to 10 meetup participants, Two Six said Monday.

The source code is available through the company’s Github page.

Two Six developed the app in collaboration with Raytheon BBN and Stealth Software Technologies through the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency’s Brandeis program, which sought technical approaches to protect the private information of enterprises and individuals.

Joe Logue, CEO of Two Six, said the company aims to help DARPA and other agencies drive research in user privacy technologies.

“The ability to target and track citizens or government personnel alike is an increasing risk that must be addressed,” he added.