USAID Raises PM Consulting Group’s Humanitarian Response Support BPA Ceiling

The U.S. Agency for International Development has increased the ceiling value of a humanitarian assistance blanket purchase agreement with PM Consulting Group to $100 million.

Under the five-year BPA, the company supports USAID and partner countries in conducting humanitarian response efforts throughout the Middle East North Africa region, PMCG said Tuesday.

PMCG noted it will provide institutional and technology support and translation services across Ukraine, Belarus and Moldova as part of the agreement.

“Ukraine is living through a nightmare that’s hard to imagine in modern times. History will judge us all by how we respond, and it’s a true honor to be asked to help on the front lines of the humanitarian response,” said Tony Kronfli, international operations director at PMCG.