V2X Awarded $63M Navy IDIQ for Aerial Refueling Tanker Support in Kuwait

The U.S. Navy has tapped V2X, the newly-merged entity of Vertex Company and Vectrus, to maintain and oversee three KC-130J aircraft for the Kuwait government under a $62.8 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract.

Under the five-year contract, V2X will provide aircraft maintenance at an organizational and transitional capacity, logistics support, as well as minimal equipment repair services for the fixed-wing tactical aircraft, the Department of Defense said Monday.

The majority of the work will be performed in Kuwait’s Abdullah Al-Mubarak Air Base through August 2027.

The firm-fixed-price contract was not competitively procured.

The KC-130J aircraft, operated by the U.S. Marine Corps., are tailored to provide air-to-air refueling, logistics assistance and close air support to fleet operating forces.

Vectrus and Vertex, formerly Vertex Aerospace, completed an all-stock merger in July, giving birth to a new government services provider V2X.