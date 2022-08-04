Veritas Capital Completes Combination of Coronis Health, MiraMed Global Services; Ramzi Musallam Quoted

Veritas Capital has completed the merging of Coronis Health and MiraMed Global Services into a scaled revenue cycle management platform to provide end-to-end technology-enabled solutions for U.S. health care providers, the leading technology and government investor announced on Thursday.

“This combination brings together two highly complementary businesses with a shared mission to improve operations for health care providers across the U.S. Coronis’ end-to-end RCM solutions paired with MiraMed’s expertise and global infrastructure creates a robust platform for growth in a highly fragmented market,” explained Ramzi Musallam, CEO and managing partner of Veritas Capital and a seven-time Wash100 Award winner.

Coronis has been a leading provider of end-to-end RCM solutions since its inception in 2015 and has become an industry leader with an emphasis on quality, transparency and customer satisfaction. Veritas Captial acquired the company from 424 Capital back in July to focus more on delivering high-quality patient care to communities.

In addition, Veritas Capital also acquired MiraMed from the Mira family, who created the company in 1979 and still retains an ownership position, to expand its RCM and outsourcing services for anesthesia practices and commercial health care clients across the United States.

Veritas has a rich history of driving growth within the health care technology market, which includes bringing a strong culture of intense customer focus, research and product innovation.

“We look forward to leveraging our expertise in health care technology to support the combined company and, in partnership with management, deliver innovative technology-based solutions to ensure the continued success of the company’s health care provider clients,” Ramzi Musallam continued.

With Coronis and MiraMed’s capabilities combined, their customers will benefit from increased scale as well as end-to-end RCM capabilities across multiple specialties and robust infrastructure with over 8,500 employees globally. The new company will be led by Coronis CEO Stephen Grubbs while MiraMed’s CEO Tony Mira will serve as vice chairman of the Board of Directors.

“MiraMed has a terrific team and value proposition, and we are confident that, with a larger platform and enhanced resources provided by Veritas, the combined company is poised for continued organic and inorganic growth to benefit our clients, employees, and partners,” said Stephen Grubbs.