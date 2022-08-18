Verizon Business Arm to Provide Naval Centers With Communications Support

The U.S. Navy has tapped the federal business of Verizon to handle message traffic and manage data information for naval support centers in Pennsylvania under an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract worth up to $31.7 million.

Verizon Federal will perform integrated voice and data services for the Naval Computer and Telecommunications Area Master Station Atlantic to assist the naval support activity centers in Philadelphia and Mechanicsburg, as well as at the naval business center in Philadelphia, the Department of Defense said Wednesday.

The firm-fixed-price contract includes a five-year base period and an option for a six-month extension, with the base award amounting to $28.3 million. Verizon Federal was the only offeror for the solicitation.

Work is slated to commence in October and will be performed in Philadelphia and Mechanicsburg. If the option is exercised, the contractor will extend efforts through March 2028.

The Navy will allocate $3,000 from its fiscal 2023 fund to support the commitment.