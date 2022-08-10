Verizon Frontline Unveils New Trailer Vehicle With 5G Capability for First Responders; Maggie Hallbach Quoted

Verizon has expanded the next generation public safety communications offerings of its frontline business with the launch of a nearly 30-foot trailer designed to provide first responders with networking capabilities.

Tactical Humanitarian Operations Response’s Hammer, or THOR’s Hammer, is equipped with Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband and other network and technology of Verizon Frontline to enable private 5G connectivity in support of crisis response operations, the company said Tuesday.

Verizon Frontline has also provided THOR’s Hammer with additional applications such as 3D mapping, and advanced computing capabilities like network slicing, which allows for bandwidth allocation to multiple users to meet specific agency requirements for network resources.

“THOR’s Hammer is the latest example of Verizon Frontline’s commitment to partnering with first responders to understand and meet their evolving needs through innovative solutions that leverage the speed, reliability and security of our network,” said Maggie Hallbach, senior vice president of public sector at Verizon.

She added that the new platform stemmed from the company’s decades-long history of working with and supporting first responders on the front lines. “THOR’s Hammer can now help enable game-changing capabilities for public safety agencies as they work to protect our communities during times of crisis and beyond.