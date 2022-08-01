Verizon Public Sector Books $400M EIS Task Order to Support FBI; Maggie Hallbach Quoted

TYSONS CORNER, VA, Aug. 1, 2022 — Verizon‘s public sector business will provide the FBI with ethernet access capabilities, virtual private network services and other data and connectivity services under a more than $400 million task order awarded under the Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions contract vehicle, ExecutiveGov reported.

Maggie Hallbach, senior vice president of Verizon Public Sector, said the company will help the bureau enhance network availability and operational efficiency, modernize technology and employ tailored practices.

“Building on nearly 20 years of partnership with the Bureau, this next phase will provide stable solutions and a modern network that is faster, more scalable and secure that will help the FBI achieve its mission,” she added.

