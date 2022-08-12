Visionist Secures $70M DOD Contract for Voice-Processing App Modernization

Visionist, a Columbia, Maryland-based software company, has received a four-year, $70 million prime contract from the Department of Defense to upgrade a voice communication system used for intelligence missions.

More than 30 technical personnel will be tasked to perform voice-based processing application development and additional technical services are expected to occur through 2024, the company said Thursday.

To enable next generation software and hardware capability, modernization work will involve user interface upgrade, user workflow rationalization and advanced voice analytics integration.

“By leveraging our team’s technical, engineering and software expertise, our nation’s intelligence analysts and military will be able to keep pace with the ever-growing amount of data collected,” said Chris Berry, president of Visionist.

Established in 2010, Visionist provides software development, software engineering and analytical services to the federal government and commercial companies.