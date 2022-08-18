VSE Gets $86M Ceiling Increase on FMS Deal for Naval Technical Support

VSE has received an $86 million increase to the ceiling value of an existing indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with the U.S. Navy for providing technical support to foreign navies.

The Alexandria, Virginia-based management consulting services company will use the additional amount for the maintenance, repair and overhaul of the Egyptian navy’s four Oliver Hazard Perry-class frigates, four fast missile crafts and two mine hunter coastals, the Department of Defense said Tuesday.

VSE will conduct work through March 2023, with 80 percent of the MRO efforts occurring outside the continental U.S. and the remaining 20 percent taking place within the continental U.S.

The Navy will obligate $85.1 million from the foreign military sales funds at the time of the award of the delivery order for material and labor.