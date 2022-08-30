in News, Technology

Yext, USPTO Partner to Pilot AI-Based Searchable Knowledge Base Interface; LC Cook Quoted

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has collaborated with Yext, a New York-headquartered artificial intelligence search company, to pilot a searchable knowledge base user interface for the agency’s open data portal.

Yext said Tuesday the user-friendly interface utilizes its AI-powered site search tool and natural language processing to answer users’ complex questions and bring relevant information about the agency’s processes, policies and practitioners.

“With Yext, first-time applicants to the USPTO can more easily locate the resources they need to participate in our country’s innovation economy,” said Laurie “LC” Cook, vice president of public sector at Yext.

Virginia-based small business Satsyil Corp. worked with Yext on the six-month pilot program.

“Today, when customer expectations are higher than ever, we need to do a better job making answers easy to find so people spend less time searching and more time building the next big thing,” said Scott Beliveau, chief of enterprise advanced analytics at the USPTO.

Yext has previously provided search experience tools to the State Department, U.S. Army Recruiting and the states of New Jersey and Alabama.

