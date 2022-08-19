Zoom for Government Platform Receives StateRAMP Authorization

Zoom Video Communications has achieved moderate authorization under the State Risk and Authorization Management Program for its communication and collaboration platform designed for government use.

In a blog published Thursday, Matt Mandrgoc, head of U.S. public sector at Zoom, said Zoom for Government is now included in the StateRAMP authorized vendor list following the platform’s compliance with the cybersecurity standards for service providers of state and local governments.

“As we continue to evolve our Zoom for Government platform, these standards will continue to serve as a critical component of our work to create a platform built on trust,” he added.

Zoom Meetings, Zoom Chat, Zoom Phone, Zoom Rooms, Zoom Rooms Connector and Zoom API are some of Zoom for Government platform applications.

Aside from the StateRAMP award, the platform also has authorization from the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program at the moderate level and provisional authorization from the Defense Information Systems Agency.

Zoom for Government, moreover, has achieved compliance with the FBI’s Criminal Justice Information Services.