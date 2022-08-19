in Cybersecurity, News

Zoom for Government Platform Receives StateRAMP Authorization

Zoom Video Communications has achieved moderate authorization under the State Risk and Authorization Management Program for its communication and collaboration platform designed for government use.

In a blog published Thursday, Matt Mandrgoc, head of U.S. public sector at Zoom, said Zoom for Government is now included in the StateRAMP authorized vendor list following the platform’s compliance with the cybersecurity standards for service providers of state and local governments.

“As we continue to evolve our Zoom for Government platform, these standards will continue to serve as a critical component of our work to create a platform built on trust,” he added.

Zoom Meetings, Zoom Chat, Zoom Phone, Zoom Rooms, Zoom Rooms Connector and Zoom API are some of Zoom for Government platform applications.

Aside from the StateRAMP award, the platform also has authorization from the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program at the moderate level and provisional authorization from the Defense Information Systems Agency.

Zoom for Government, moreover, has achieved compliance with the FBI’s Criminal Justice Information Services.

Written by Christine Thropp

oversees day-to-day content production for ExecutiveBiz, a publication under Executive Mosaic's media group covering government contracting industry news. She also writes about executive movements and commentaries, M&A activities, contract awards and technology and service offerings of medium-sized businesses and other GovCon companies. Prior to assuming her current responsibilities with EBiz, Thropp produced daily competitive intelligence briefings for the company's GovCon customers.

