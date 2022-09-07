Magazine Honors 7 Female Carahsoft Execs for Public Sector IT Channel Work; Craig Abod Quoted

CRN has chosen seven Carahsoft Technology executives to be part of the magazine’s annual Women of the Channel list to acknowledge their achievements and contributions to the information technology distribution segment.

They received recognition for their leadership in support of both customers and partners within the public sector IT market, the company said Tuesday.

The honorees from Carahsoft are:

Rebecca Brennan, director of sales for Splunk public sector

Tiffany Goddard, sales director of Citizen Engagement, GIS, Microsoft ISVs and other portfolios

Natalie Gregory, vice president of sales

Samantha Handlin, sales manager for Broadcom

Brandi Hiebert, sales director for Riverbed Technologies and BlackBerry/Cylance business units

Laura Howton, sales director for big data/analytics

Diana Sibay, team lead for Broadcom

“These channel leaders model Carahsoft’s values of prioritizing team growth, leading by example, striving for excellence within the channel and achieving great things in partnership with Carahsoft’s reseller partners and Government customers.,” said Carahsoft President Craig Abod, an eight-time recipient of the Wash100 Award.