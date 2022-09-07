7 Companies Secure Grants for Space Observation Tech R&D

A National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration agency awarded a total of $13.8 million to seven companies and two NASA-run centers to explore emerging technologies that can support observation work in the space domain.

NOAA said Thursday the grants were based on three broad agency announcements originally announced in April as part of the Joint Venture Program managed by the agency and its National Environmental Satellite, Data and Information Service.

BAE Systems, Ball Aerospace, Honeywell and NASA’s Langley Research Center will carry out projects to measure atmospheric wind profiles.

Lockheed Martin, Orion Space Solutions and Science and Technology will focus on developing digital twins of data ground processing and dissemination systems.

Spire Global and NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center will hyperspectral microwave sensor prototypes for suborbital deployment to support data-based numerical weather prediction.

The awardees and funds received are as follows: