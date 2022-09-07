in Contract Awards, News

7 Companies Secure Grants for Space Observation Tech R&D

7 Companies Secure Grants for Space Observation Tech R&D - top government contractors - best government contracting event

A National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration agency awarded a total of $13.8 million to seven companies and two NASA-run centers to explore emerging technologies that can support observation work in the space domain.

NOAA said Thursday the grants were based on three broad agency announcements originally announced in April as part of the Joint Venture Program managed by the agency and its National Environmental Satellite, Data and Information Service.

BAE Systems, Ball Aerospace, Honeywell and NASA’s Langley Research Center will carry out projects to measure atmospheric wind profiles.

Lockheed Martin, Orion Space Solutions and Science and Technology will focus on developing digital twins of data ground processing and dissemination systems.

Spire Global and NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center will hyperspectral microwave sensor prototypes for suborbital deployment to support data-based numerical weather prediction.

The awardees and funds received are as follows: 

  • BAE: $550,000
  • Ball Aerospace: $370,000
  • Honeywell: $700,000
  • Langley Research Center: $1.3 million
  • Lockheed Martin: $2.9 million                                                        
  • Orion Space Solutions: $1.5 million                                              
  • Science and Technology: $600,000                                          
  • Spire Global: $4 million                                                                
  • Goddard Space Flight Center: $1.9 million           
ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

atmospheric windBAE Systemsball aerospaceBroad Agency Announcementdigital twinGoddard Space Flight CenterGovconHoneywellhyperspectral microwave sensorJoint Venture ProgramLangley Research CenterLockheed MartinNASANational Environmental Satellite Data and Information ServiceNESDISNOAAOrion Space Solutionsscience and technologySpire Global

mm

Written by Regina Garcia

SecurityScorecard's Board Adds Sue Gordon as Independent Director - top government contractors - best government contracting event
SecurityScorecard’s Board Adds Sue Gordon as Independent Director
CTC to Support Air Force 3D Printer Development Project; Ed Sheehan Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
CTC to Support Air Force 3D Printer Development Project; Ed Sheehan Quoted