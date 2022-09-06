AE Industrial Updates Management Team With 4 Promotions

AE Industrial Partners has made four promotions including that of Tyler Rowe‘s from vice president to principal, effective immediately.

The private equity firm said Thursday it also elevated Eugene Kim, Graham Kantor and Austen Dixon from senior associates to VP roles in recognition of their contributions to AE Industrial.

Rowe, who is focused on early-stage investing, joined the firm in 2021 as VP and helped develop the AEI HorizonX venture capital investment platform, which the firm formed in partnership with Boeing. He also held a VP position at AeroEquity Ventures.

Kim is also a member of the AEI HorizonX team. He was a specialist in the corporate development group at Boeing before joining AEI in 2018.

Kantor and Dixon both started their AEI careers in 2019 and are tasked to do financial modeling, perform due diligence, execute new investments and monitor portfolio investments for the firm.

Before working at AEI, Kantor served as a private equity associate at Digital Bridge while Dixon was an investment banking analyst at Houlihan Lokey.