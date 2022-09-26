in Contract Awards, News

AeroVironment Secures Army Contract for Switchblade 300 Missile System Procurement; Brett Hush Quoted

AeroVironment will deliver the Switchblade 300 tactical missile systems to the U.S. Army’s Tactical Aviation and Ground Munition division under a $20.6 million contract. 

The Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, will be managing the contract, with the tactical missile system set for delivery by July 2023, the Arlington, Virginia-headquartered company said Thursday. 

AeroVironment’s Switchblade 300 is a loitering missile that can be deployed from air, sea or ground platforms. The weapon can also be fired up to six miles from its launch location and is equipped with a sensor-to-shooter technology to help warfighters’ rapid-response force protection. 

“Deployed by the U.S. Army for more than a decade, Switchblade 300 remains a critical force protection and soldier lethality solution for our customers, including Ukraine,” said Brett Hush, vice president and product line general manager for tactical missile systems at AeroVironment. 

Written by Regina Garcia

