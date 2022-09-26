AeroVironment Secures Army Contract for Switchblade 300 Missile System Procurement; Brett Hush Quoted

AeroVironment will deliver the Switchblade 300 tactical missile systems to the U.S. Army’s Tactical Aviation and Ground Munition division under a $20.6 million contract.

The Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, will be managing the contract, with the tactical missile system set for delivery by July 2023, the Arlington, Virginia-headquartered company said Thursday.

AeroVironment’s Switchblade 300 is a loitering missile that can be deployed from air, sea or ground platforms. The weapon can also be fired up to six miles from its launch location and is equipped with a sensor-to-shooter technology to help warfighters’ rapid-response force protection.

“Deployed by the U.S. Army for more than a decade, Switchblade 300 remains a critical force protection and soldier lethality solution for our customers, including Ukraine,” said Brett Hush, vice president and product line general manager for tactical missile systems at AeroVironment.