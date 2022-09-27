in News

Army Futures Command, Snap Leaders Talk Potential Software Development Collaboration

The leaders of Army Futures Command have met with Snap CEO Evan Spiegel to discuss how the U.S. Army is integrating technology-based software development models into its missions. 

The visit took place at the Army Software Factory in Austin, Texas, where AFC had an opportunity to present to Spiegel the soldier-led force designs and applications it was working on, the Army division said Monday. 

The Army Software Factory is an integrated software development initiative to teach, develop and employ self-sustaining talent from all ranks within the military and civilian workforce. 

For his part, Spiegel expressed interest to work on an Army-centric application. He also discussed future opportunities in technology talent management and potential industry-government collaborations with the AFC.  

Written by Regina Garcia
