Air Force Establishes ABMS Digital Infrastructure Consortium; Leidos’ Gerry Fasano Quoted

L3Harris Technologies and Leidos have joined a consortium of companies selected to support the development of the digital infrastructure for the Department of the Air Force’s Advanced Battle Management System.

In separate announcements, the companies said they will work with three other industry partners to define the design criteria for the ABMS digital infrastructure that will provide next-generation command and control capabilities for the U.S. Air Force and Space Force.

The consortium will characterize the system’s requirements for an open architecture infrastructure and secure communications, processing and data management capabilities.

Gerry Fasano, president of Leidos Defense Group and a 2022 Wash100 Award recipient, considers the DI Consortium’s establishment as a key step in the Joint All-Domain Command and Control efforts of the Department of Defense.

“The Leidos team looks forward to bringing our decades of systems integration and digital modernization expertise to help drive the DOD’s JADC2 strategy to reality,” he added.

Meanwhile, Ross Niebergall, vice president and chief technical officer at L3Harris, commented, “To embolden commanders with information and decision advantage, they need interoperability, which is a priority outcome for the collaborative consortium.”

ABMS is the Air Force’s initiative to create C2 systems across air, ground, maritime, space, cyber and electromagnetic spectrum domains in support of the JADC2 program.