Air Force, Raytheon & Kongsberg Demo Missile Defense Capability With NASAMS Launcher

The U.S. Air Force and business arms of Raytheon Technologies and Kongsberg have jointly conducted an air base air defense experiment to demonstrate the ability of a medium-range missile system to shoot down cruise missile targets.

Raytheon’s missiles and defense division said Wednesday the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System or NASAMS fired AIM-9X and other company-made air-to-air missiles to engage targets at short-, medium- and extended-distances.

During the demonstration, the U.S. Army’s radar systems sent targeting information to the Air Force’s Battle Space Command and Control Center, which then relayed data to NASAMS’ Fire Distribution Center where the threat was evaluated to choose the most appropriate weapon to fire.

“We demonstrated how integrated defense solutions enable the warfighter to deploy the right effector at the right time and at the right target,” said Wes Kremer, president of Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

NASAMS is a medium-range air defense system developed as part of a partnership between Raytheon and Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace.