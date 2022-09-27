Air Force Soliciting Proposals for Eielson AFB Micro-Reactor Pilot Program

The Department of the Air Force has released a request for proposals for the micro-reactor pilot project located at Eielson Air Force Base and envisioned to provide clean nuclear energy supply technology for national security infrastructure.

Nancy Balkus, deputy assistant secretary of the Air Force for Environment, Safety and Infrastructure, said in a statement published Monday that the program is aimed at ensuring that domestic military installations have access to safe and reliable supply of energy.

The Defense Logistics Agency Energy is soliciting proposals from industry sources capable of building, testing and maintaining a nuclear micro-reactor energy production facility located at Eielson AFB, according to a notice published on SAM.gov.

The potential contract will also cover the provision of interconnection point electricity and steam, ancillary services and all associated, EPF-produced environmental attributes.

Interested parties have until Nov. 29 to respond to the RFP.

The 2019 National Defense Authorization Act mandates the development of a micro-reactor located on a military property that is commercially owned and operated and licensed by the Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

The micro-reactor is expected to be operational by the end of 2027.