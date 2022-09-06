in Industry News, News

Albers Aerospace Named to 2022 Inc. 5000 List; John Albers Quoted

Albers Aerospace has been included in Inc. magazine’s annual list of “fastest-growing” U.S. companies.

McKinney, Texas-based Albers said Friday it landed the top spot in the engineering category and placed No. 340 overall in the 2022 Inc. 5000 ranking.

John Albers, president and CEO of Albers Aerospace, attributed the recognition to the company’s personnel and their efforts to deliver a range of services and capabilities to customers.

“We are excited to bring an increasing depth of manufacturing capability to bear as our country depends on American-made products and services in an increasingly competitive global marketplace,” Albers added.

The achievement comes as the company continues to broaden its digital engineering capabilities in support of national defense and industry customers.

