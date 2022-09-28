Aleut-Geosyntec JV Books DOE Paducah Site Staff Augmentation Subcontract

A joint venture of Aleut Federal ‘s environmental remediation subsidiary and Geosyntec Consultants has received a three-year subcontract to outsource personnel for cleanup efforts at the Department of Energy’s Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant in Kentucky.

The A2RGC JV will deploy staff to provide technical and professional services to Four Rivers Nuclear Partnership , the prime contractor responsible for PGDP’s nuclear remediation and deactivation project, Aleut said Tuesday.

A2RGC intends to recruit scientists, nuclear waste management specialists, laboratory and non-destructive assay technicians and other people with niche skillsets to support site operations.

Established in the 1950s, the Paducah site was part of the U.S. nuclear weapons complex that produced uranium for nuclear power plant fuels, nuclear weapons and military reactors between 1952 and 2013.