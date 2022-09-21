Amyx Secures DLA Task Order for Automated Material Handling Equipment Support; William Schaefer Quoted

Amyx has secured a task order from the Defense Logistics Agency to provide technical and life cycle program support for automated material handling equipment at DLA Distribution sites.

The company said the AMHE task order covers technical and cybersecurity services in support of the agency’s distribution modernization and information technology and operational technology initiatives.

Under the award, Amyx will enhance the agency’s warehouse execution system and integrate advancements in areas such as voice technology, augmented reality, real-time location systems and automated guided vehicle robotics. The company will now support 12 DLA Distribution Centers, an expansion from the previous eight sites.

William Schaefer, president and CEO of Amyx, said the task order extends the company’s partnership with DLA to enhance warfighter readiness.

“Amyx has a long history of helping DLA rapidly innovate at the necessary speed and scale to solve the most complex IT and logistics challenges,” Schaefer added.