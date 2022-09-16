in C4ISR, News, Technology

Anduril Unveils New C4 Platform for Military Applications

Anduril Industries has launched a new command and control platform designed to support military operations in geographically dispersed and austere environments.

Menace is an expeditionary command, control, communications and computing system that works to enable the U.S. Air Force and Marine Corps commanders to plan and execute a range of missions from forward deployed locations, the company said Thursday.

The C4 platform can be transported via a single C-130 cargo plane and set up within 10 minutes to enable rapid maneuvers during dispersed operations.

Menace utilizes commercial proliferated low earth orbit satellite communications, medium earth orbit, military satellite and high-frequency communications pathways.

Anduril said Menance could support the Air Force’s Agile Combat Employment concept of operations and the Marine Corps’ Expeditionary Advanced Base Operations doctrine.

