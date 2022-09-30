Ansys, Air Force Test Center Partner in Digital Engineering Simulation

The Air Force Test Center and product modeling tool developer Ansys have teamed up to develop a data-driven approach to analyzing and managing weapon system design and performance.

Ansys will work with the Arnold Engineering Development Complex on linking diverse data sources with digital models to generate performance predictions in the early design processes, Air Force Materiel Command said Wednesday.

The digital models will assess the accuracy of the predictions and make a plan to sharpen predictions through additional testing and modeling initiatives.

“AFTC is also looking to exploit the power of modeling and simulation to overcome geographic and environmental shackles to help shape current and future capabilities,” said John Grigaliunas, a technical adviser at AFTC.

The center is also working on a second digital engineering project to determine how simulation can augment physical system test efforts and on another modeling initiative spearheaded by Kevin Sura, a technical adviser at the 96th Operations Group, to enhance test point density, re-fly rates and rapid analysis to support early acquisition planning.