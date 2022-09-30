Army Announces $58M Contract for Fort Bliss Utility Energy Services

Emera subsidiary New Mexico Gas and sustainable energy services provider Energy Systems Group will conduct work to cut down energy and water consumption, as well as enhance energy supply and distribution at the U.S. Army’s Fort Bliss post.

The initiative is under the U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center’s $58.3 million utility energy services contract, which was awarded to advance energy and water resiliency at Fort Bliss, ESG said Thursday.

The two companies will work on the implementation of a microgrid that will be of service to 142 buildings on site to provide sustained energy for warfighter critical missions.

They will also perform major lighting upgrades and renovation on an existing water well, including the transmission lines that connect the water supply to East Fort Bliss.

“Fort Bliss and the Army are leading the way to find partnerships that provide innovative solutions to energy and water resilience, reduction of consumption, and cost savings,” said COL Jim Brady, Fort Bliss Garrison commander.