AUVSI Unveils Cyber Pilot Program to Support Drone Industrial Base; DIU’s David Michelson Quoted

The Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International launched a cybersecurity pilot program that seeks to strengthen the industrial base for commercial small unmanned aerial systems using industry’s security expertise.

The AUVSI Trusted Cyber Program will help establish a cybersecurity standard for commercial applications to enable small drones to meet government requirements and consumer needs, the Defense Innovation Unit said Friday.

“While AUVSI’s Trusted Cyber Program pilot effort is not being done for the DoD, it is absolutely something that the Department can benefit from,” said David Michelson, Blue UAS program manager at DIU.

“If industry has a cybersecurity standard in the small UAS space and helps to enforce it, that goes a long way to provide the trusted technologies we need, further strengthening the nation’s drone industrial base,” he added.