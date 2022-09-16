in News, Technology

AWS’ Clint Crosier on Cloud’s Role in Enhancing Connectivity in Space

Clint Crosier, director of aerospace and satellite at Amazon Web Services, discussed how the federal government and industry look for ways to improve connectivity in space using cloud computing, which he said has unique capabilities ranging from artificial intelligence to data analytics.

He said during a fireside chat aired by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday that security is one of AWS’ top priorities for its cloud-based services.

One of the things I really love is that AWS treats security as priority zero every day,” said Crosier, a retired U.S. Air Force major general.

AWS has built that security into everything we do. We have a secret enclave within the AWS cloud, and we operate all the way up to the highest security levels for defense and intelligence organizations around the globe,” he added.

Crosier discussed the importance of collaboration between the government and private sector in delivering cyber- and space-based services and how cloud technology advances sustainability in space.

He cited as an example Leo Labs, which operates a ground station of radars used to track space objects, and how the AWS cloud helps the former address potential collision issues in space.

mm

Written by Jane Edwards

Written by Jane Edwards

