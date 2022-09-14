AWS to Mentor Startups Through Infrastructure-Focused Accelerator

Amazon Web Services will offer cloud education and mentorship for startup companies that want to develop infrastructure management tools through the third iteration of the Sustainable Cities Accelerator program.

Jeffrey Kratz, general manager of AWS’ worldwide public sector channels and alliances, wrote in a blog post published Monday the company teamed up with venture development firm Freshwater Advisors and market intelligence provider Public Spend Forum to facilitate a six-week immersion program beginning in early November.

The program will include hands-on technical training for participants in machine learning and high-performance computing and help them connect to customers of the cloud provider.

Selected startups have the chance to gain computing credits worth up to $100,000 via the AWS Activate program. Participating entrepreneurs are also eligible to receive business development planning and go-to-market assistance under the accelerator.

The application period is now open and interested startups can submit their proposals until Oct. 21.